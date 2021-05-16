Cajuns Rally to Split Doubleheader with UTA, Clinch Series

Arlington, Texas - Louisiana’s four runs over the last two innings in game two helped the Ragin’ Cajuns clinch a huge series against UT Arlington on Saturday night at Clay Gould Ballpark

Brandon Talley shined bright in both games on Saturday, launching a monster home run to right field in game one and picking up the save in game two.

Brennan Breaux, Jonathan Brandon and Bobby Lada all came through by knocking three hits in second half of the doubleheader.

Louisiana’s (28-21, 11-10 SBC) bullpen pitched six scoreless innings in game two, led by Carter Robinson’s 3.0 clean frames.

The bats were hot to start game two. UTA (24-27, 11-9 SBC) picked up four runs in the first three innings before the Cajuns grabbed three runs in four innings.

Breaux and Brandon both recorded two-out, RBI-hits on the early frames.

With the Ragin’ Cajuns down 4-3 in the eighth inning, Lada laced a single up the middle to tie the game and Brandon roped another RBI single down the first base line, making the score 5-4 in favor of Louisiana.

A scoreless frame from Jason Nelson in the bottom of the eighth set up a chance for Louisiana to add insurance, which it did. Connor Kimple put a single up the middle, while Tyler Robertson put down a sac bunt to push Louisiana’s lead to 7-4.

That was all Talley needed to close the door, giving Louisiana the 7-4 win to clinch the series.

UTA got off to a hot start in game one on Saturday, scoring four runs in the first inning, three of which were unearned.

Josh Minjarez and Dylan Paul registered doubles in the first inning to plate runs.

Kody Bullard was sharp in his start for UTA, keeping the Louisiana bats scoreless until the seventh inning. Bullard finished the game tossing 7.0 innings, allowing five hits and fanning six batters.

UTA was able to gather another run off the Cajuns in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI single that made the game 5-0.

As of the sixth inning, Drake Osborn and Ben Fitzgerald were the only Cajuns to register hits in game one. Osborn collected two hits in game one, extending his multi-hit game streak to a whopping seven games.

Jack Burk replaced Connor Cooke in the seventh inning after Cooke went 6.0 innings and only allowed two earned runs.

Louisiana had an opportunity to crack into the Mavericks’ four-run lead in the eighth inning, but it was unable to after striking out with the bases loaded.

Talley launched a home run into the Arlington sky in the ninth, but it was not enough as the Cajuns fells 6-2.

Louisiana will gear up for a midweek game at UNO on Tuesday with first pitch at 6:30 p.m

