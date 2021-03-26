Menu

Cajuns open up four-game set with Coastal Friday

KATC
Matt Deggs Louisiana Baseball 2021
Posted at 9:29 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 00:01:57-04

Louisiana Baseball will open its Sun Belt Conference schedule with Coastal Carolina starting on Friday, March 26 and running until Sunday, March 28. The teams will also play a non-conference game on Monday, March 29, to cap off the four-game tilt.

Louisiana is coming off a 2-2 week that included a win over No. 15 TCU last Friday night. Coastal owns the best overall record in the conference at 13-6 and is coming off two wins in a three game against West Virginia.

Who: Coastal Carolina (13-6) at Louisiana (11-10)
Where: M.L. 'Tigue' Moore Field at Russo Park
When: March 26-29
WATCH: ESPN+ *Monday's game will not be televised
Listen: KPEL 96.5 & ESPN1420 (Monday)
On the Call: Jay Walker (play-by-play), Brad Topham (color)
Last Meeting: Louisiana lost, 9-11, (5/5/2019)

Pitching Matchups
Friday: RHP Spencer Arrighetti vs. LHP Reid VanScoter
Saturday: TBA vs. RHP Nick Parker
Sunday: TBA vs. TBA
Monday: TBA vs. TBA

