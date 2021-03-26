Cajuns open up four-game set with Coastal Friday

Louisiana Baseball will open its Sun Belt Conference schedule with Coastal Carolina starting on Friday, March 26 and running until Sunday, March 28. The teams will also play a non-conference game on Monday, March 29, to cap off the four-game tilt.
Louisiana is coming off a 2-2 week that included a win over No. 15 TCU last Friday night. Coastal owns the best overall record in the conference at 13-6 and is coming off two wins in a three game against West Virginia.
Who: Coastal Carolina (13-6) at Louisiana (11-10)
Where: M.L. 'Tigue' Moore Field at Russo Park
When: March 26-29
WATCH: ESPN+ *Monday's game will not be televised
Listen: KPEL 96.5 & ESPN1420 (Monday)
On the Call: Jay Walker (play-by-play), Brad Topham (color)
Last Meeting: Louisiana lost, 9-11, (5/5/2019)
Pitching Matchups
Friday: RHP Spencer Arrighetti vs. LHP Reid VanScoter
Saturday: TBA vs. RHP Nick Parker
Sunday: TBA vs. TBA
Monday: TBA vs. TBA
