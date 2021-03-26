Cajuns open up four-game set with Coastal Friday

Louisiana Baseball will open its Sun Belt Conference schedule with Coastal Carolina starting on Friday, March 26 and running until Sunday, March 28. The teams will also play a non-conference game on Monday, March 29, to cap off the four-game tilt.

Louisiana is coming off a 2-2 week that included a win over No. 15 TCU last Friday night. Coastal owns the best overall record in the conference at 13-6 and is coming off two wins in a three game against West Virginia.

Who: Coastal Carolina (13-6) at Louisiana (11-10)

Where: M.L. 'Tigue' Moore Field at Russo Park

When: March 26-29

WATCH: ESPN+ *Monday's game will not be televised

Listen: KPEL 96.5 & ESPN1420 (Monday)

On the Call: Jay Walker (play-by-play), Brad Topham (color)

Last Meeting: Louisiana lost, 9-11, (5/5/2019)

Pitching Matchups

Friday: RHP Spencer Arrighetti vs. LHP Reid VanScoter

Saturday: TBA vs. RHP Nick Parker

Sunday: TBA vs. TBA

Monday: TBA vs. TBA

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel