Cajuns open Sun Belt play with 28-20 victory

STATESBORO, Ga. — Levi Lewis threw for three touchdowns and Louisiana held off Georgia Southern 28-20 in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Lewis threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Lumpkin and a 46-yarder to Dontae Fleming to extend the Ragin’ Cajuns’ lead to 28-13 in the third quarter. Gerald Green’s 76-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter got the Eagles within 28-20.

Their final possession came with 4:22 to go but the drive died with 44 seconds remaining. Green rushed for three touchdowns and a career-high 186 yards on 18 carries for the Eagles.

