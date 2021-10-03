Watch
Cajuns narrowly defeat South Alabama in late-game thriller

USA missed a potential game-winning field-goal in 4th quarter
Paul Kieu/AP
Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Max Mitchell (74) carries a flag through a banner as the team enters Cajun Field prior to an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina in Lafayette, La., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Kieu)
Posted at 12:05 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 01:05:07-04

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Cajuns running back Chris Smith and quarterback Levi Lewis each had a first-quarter touchdown run and Louisiana held on to beat South Alabama 20-18 on Saturday night.

Smith scored on a 10-yard run on the third play from scrimmage and Lewis broke loose for a 22-yard TD run about three minutes later for Louisiana (4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Emani Bailey's 15-yard TD run stretched the Cajuns' lead to 20-0 early in the second quarter.

Lewis was 9-of-20 passing for only 49 yards, and he didn't throw a touchdown pass, snapping his 22-game streak with at least one. He did add 66 yards rushing on 10 carries. Bailey finished with 81 yards on the ground.

Bryan Hill ran for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns for South Alabama (3-1, 0-1). Jake Bentley's 1-yard TD run capped the scoring with 12:51 remaining.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

