Cajuns meet Colorado in first round of WNIT

For the first time in program history Louisiana women's basketball is WNIT bound where the Cajuns play Colorado in the Memphis region.

Louisiana 0-1 all-time, having met the Buffaloes in 1993.

Colorado has a marquee win over Stanford, a number one seed in the NCAAW Tournament bracket, and plenty of height. Colorado lists 11 players taller than six-feet, including 6-3 forward Mya Hollingshed who led the team scoring 16.7 points-per-game, and 8.3 rebounds-per-game.

Louisiana is playing in its first postseason tournament since winning the WBI in the 2016 and 17 seasons. The Cajuns advantage may be a play-style that translates into the the postseason.

"For me, going into the tournament we're going to continue to do what we do best," coach Garry Brodhead said. "Because of our style of coaching, and style of play, we worry more about ourselves than who we play and it fits a tournament schedule because it's such a quick turnaround."

The Cajuns booked their ticket to the invitational by winning the regular season Sun Belt title.

Louisiana has never played in the WNIT, which will be played using four host sites this year. Game will be played in Fort worth, Memphis, Charlotte, and Rockford with the semifinals, and finals in Memphis. This year's tournament is using a consolation bracket to guarantee teams play at least two games.

