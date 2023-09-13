Cajuns Launch Home Schedule, Host Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball team makes its official home debut of the 2023 season during the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic from Thursday to Saturday, September 14-16 at E.K. Long Gym.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are also celebrating Alumni and Family Weekend throughout the tournament, welcoming back former players and individuals associated with the program.

Festivities begin with a pre-match tailgate party on Thursday (Sept. 14) hosted by UL Ministries from 4:00-5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of E.K. Long Gym. Free food and drinks will be available and there will be tailgate games and music.

Through a partnership with the Junior League of Lafayette, the UL Volleyball program is also celebrating “Find the Good Day” on Thursday. Together, the organizations are holding a period supply and diaper drive to support the health of women and children in the Acadiana area.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5) begin play in the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic on Thursday evening, facing Nicholls at 6:00 p.m. in their home opener.

Admission to all UL Volleyball home matches throughout the season is free and open to the public.

SAWYER CAMILLO MEMORIAL CLASSIC

Thursday, Sept. 14

6:00 p.m. – Louisiana vs. Nicholls

Friday, Sept. 15

12:00 p.m. – Nicholls vs. Prairie View A&M

6:00 p.m. – Louisiana vs. New Orleans

Saturday, Sept. 16

11:00 a.m. – New Orleans vs. Prairie View A&M

2:00 p.m. – Louisiana vs. Prairie View A&M

------------------------------------------------------------

