Cajuns Host Rival Texas State in Sun Belt Showdown at Lamson Park

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team makes its much-awaited return to Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park from Friday-Sunday, March 20-22 hosting rival Texas State in the Sun Belt home opening series.

The series opener is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday (March 20). Play continues Saturday (March 21) at 2:00 p.m. and concludes on Sunday (March 22) with the series finale at 1:00 p.m.

The entire series will be televised on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald and Yvette Girouard calling the action. Radio coverage is available on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

It'll be the final SBC series matchup between the Ragin' Cajuns (17-12, 1-2 SBC) and the Bobcats (19-10, 2-1 SBC), two teams that have vied for the regular season crown annually since 2014. Texas State transitions to the PAC-12 following the 2026 season.

Louisiana (17-12, 1-2 SBC) vs. Texas State (19-10, 2-1 SBC)

Dates: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22

Location: Lafayette, La.

Stadium: Lamson Park

Series Schedule:

Fri., Mar. 20 – 6:00 p.m. (CDT) | ESPN+ | 103.3 FM & 1420 AM

Sat., Mar. 21 – 2:00 p.m. (CDT) | ESPN+ | 103.3 FM & 1420 AM

Sun., Mar. 22 – 1:00 p.m. (CDT) ) | ESPN+ | 103.3 FM & 1420 AM

MEDIA INFORMATION

Season Stats (PDF) [s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com] | Roster [ragincajuns.com] | Schedule/Results [ragincajuns.com]

Television: ESPN+ [espn.com] | Talent: Dan McDonald, PxP; Yvette Girouard, analyst

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM and Varsity Network [ragincajuns.com] | Talent: Cody Junot, PxP; Bobby Neveaux, analyst

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [statbroadcast.com]

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsSB [x.com]



TEAM INFORMATION

LOUISIANA Ragin' Cajuns

NFCA: -- | USA: -- | SBA: -- | D1S: -- | RPI: 61

Head Coach: Alyson Habetz (Louisiana, '95)

Record at Louisiana: 46-37 (2nd season)

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .314 / .510 / .388

Team ERA: 3.67 | Opponent Batting Average: .270 | Strikeouts (Pitching): 119

Stolen Bases: 29-for-41

TEXAS STATE Bobcats

NFCA: -- | USA: -- | SBA: -- | D1S: -- | RPI: 60

Head Coach: Ricci Woodard (New Mexico State, '91)

Record at TXST: 897-531-2 (26th season)

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .284 / .445 / .385

Team ERA: 3.00 | Opponent Batting Average: .264 | Strikeouts (Pitching): 177

Stolen Bases: 29-for-38



SERIES HISTORY

Series Record: Louisiana leads, 53-11

Last: 4/27/25 – UL 4, TXST 3 (San Marcos, Texas)

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 26-5

Sun Belt Play: Louisiana leads, 26-7

Streak: UL, +1

- 12th SBC series, overall, and 6th at Lamson Park

- Met for SBC Tournament championship from 2016-18, sparking a newfound rivalry in the league.

- Ragin' Cajuns won each previous series and hold a 26-7 edge in SBC regular season games.

- Final SBC series; TXST moves to PAC-12 in 2027.



LEADING OFF

>> Louisiana holds its first home SBC series, welcoming Texas State to Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park from Friday-Sunday, March 20-22.

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns are back homefor the first time since February 24, having recently completed a season-long, 12-game road trip.

>> It’s the final SBC regular season series with Texas State. The Bobcats transition to the PAC-12 in 2027.

>> UL and TXST meet at Lamson Park for the first time since the 2023 season.

>> Louisiana took the series in San Marcos last season, winning in extra innings on Friday and getting a Maddie Hayden game-saving catch on Sunday to earn two wins.

>> The Ragin' Cajuns won each of the previous 11 series and hold a 26-7 edge in SBC regular season games.

>> UL is beginning its lone homestand in March. The four-game set concludes next Tuesday against McNeese.

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns began SBC play last weekend at Southern Miss with each game of the series decided by five or more runs.

NOTEWORTHY

>> Louisiana’s offense has been its best at Lamson Park: batting .348 with 39 extra base hits (17 doubles, 2 triples, 18 home runs). There are four players (Haley Hart, Mia Liscano, Lily Knox, Dayzja Williams) batting .440-plus in the friendly confines.

>> It took the Ragin' Cajuns only four weeks to surpass last season's home run total. UL enters the weekend with 30 home runs after hitting 22 a year ago.

>> When Louisiana has scored first, it's been nearly unbeatable (12-1). When generating more hits than the opposition, the Ragin’ Cajuns are 16-1.

>> Louisiana's offense ranks Top 100 nationally in average (.314), total hits (233), home runs (30), RBI (164), slugging percentage (.510) and scoring (6.1).

>> The Ragin' Cajuns have involved four arms in the circle with Sage Hoover (56.0), Bethaney Noble (52.0), Lexie Delbrey (38.2) and Julianne Tipton (28.2) each having worked 25-plus innings.



ABOUT LOUISIANA

>> Brooke Otto has been Louisiana’s top run producer, batting .359 with a team-high six home runs and 28 RBI while posting a .731 slugging percentage.



>> Brooke Otto also leads the team with 11 doubles and 57 total bases, helping anchor the middle of the Ragin’ Cajuns lineup.



>> Brooke Otto delivered a career-high five (5) RBI in the Game 2 win at Southern Miss. It was her 7th multiple-RBI outing and fourth game with three-plus RBI.



>> Mia Liscano has been the most consistent hitter, sporting a team-leading .418 average. She’s recorded 28 hits, scored 20 runs and stolen 10 bases in 11 attempts.



>> Freshman outfielder Haley Hart is hitting .364 with five home runs and 20 RBI while ranking among the team leaders with 12 walks. Hart’s .636 slugging percentage and .444 on-base percentage make her a key piece of the offense.



>> Kennedy Marceaux and Emily Smith have five home runs apiece, giving Louisiana four players who have reached the mark.

>> Right-hander Bethaney Noble has emerged in the circle during her senior season. Noble owns a 6-3 record with a 2.02 ERA in 52.0 innings while striking out 26 batters.



>> Bethaney Noble has tossed six complete games and recorded two saves while holding opponents to a .270 batting average.



>> Sage Hoover leads the pitching staff with 40 strikeouts in 56.0 innings pitched. She battled LSU for 9.2 innings in a 2-1 contest and claimed a win over then-No. 15 Texas A&M.



THIS 'N THAT

>> The Ragin' Cajuns seek a return to their championship and postseason ways in the 2026 season. Last season, UL finished third in the SBC and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.

>> Louisiana was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.

>> 2025 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Emily Smith is the top returner on offense looking to build upon a 50-hit, 40-RBI debut in her collegiate rookie season.

>> The two-time reigning national leader in total double plays turned, Louisiana's defense crafted 81 double plays over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

>> The double play tandem of Cecilia Vasquez and Mia Liscano highlights an infield defense that has led the nation in double plays turned the past two seasons.

>> Acadiana-area softball star Kennedy Marceaux of Kaplan, the 2024 Louisiana Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, headlines the newcomers.

>> The 2026 campaign marks the 46th season in the storied history of Louisiana Softball. The program debuted in 1981 and since has recorded 1,936 wins, a total that ranks Top 5 in NCAA history.

>> The Louisiana Softball program's rich tradition includes six Women's College World Series appearances, eight NCAA Super Regional berths and 33 NCAA Regional appearances which ranks as eighth-most in NCAA history.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana finishes its March homestand on Tuesday, March 24 taking on McNeese in a 6:00 p.m. midweek game at Lamson Park.

That will be followed by a trip to Monroe for a SBC series against ULM from Friday-Sunday, March 27-29. The Ragin’ Cajuns and Warhawks begin the series on Friday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the ULM Softball Complex.

All games will be televised on ESPN+ with a radio broadcast available on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Facebook (/ RaginCajunsSB [facebook.com] ), Twitter ( @RaginCajunsSB [twitter.com] ) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB [instagram.com] ) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Softball.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.