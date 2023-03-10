Cajuns Host High Point In Weekend Series at Russo Park

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team continues its season-long, eight-game homestand beginning on Friday when it hosts Big South Conference opponent High Point in a three-game series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park

First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. The series, the first between the schools and Louisiana’s second BSC opponent in as many weeks, will continue on Saturday with a 2 p.m. start before Sunday’s finale starts at noon.

All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app. Live in-game statistics will be available at CajunStats.com.

Louisiana (8-4) opened its week with a 5-3 win over McNeese on Wednesday as the Cajuns scored three times in the sixth inning to erase a 3-2 deficit. Heath Hood, who has hit safely in all 12 games this season and has reached base in 29 straight games dating back to last year, leads Louisiana at the plate (.426-1-10).

Mason Zambo (.364-1-7), CJ Willis (.333-0-9), Julian Brock (.311-1-9) and Kyle DeBarge (.311-0-7) following Hood in the hitting column for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Carson Roccaforte (.275-1-10) sharing the lead in RBI.

Right-hander Jake Hammond (0-1, 2.81 ERA) will start on the mound in Friday’s opener for Louisiana with Brendan Moody (0-1, 2.40 ERA) scheduled for Saturday and Jackson Nezuh (1-0, 14.29 ERA) on Sunday.

High Point (5-7) split a four-game series at home against Lafayette College before dropping a 10-7 contest to Davidson on Tuesday. The Panthers have hit 25 home runs as team through the first 12 games with Blake Sutton (.314-7-16) and leading hitter Cael Chatham (.333-6-10) pacing the team. Brett Ahalt (.250-5-10) is one of four HPU players with multiple homers this season with Javon Fields (.289-1-11) leading the team with four stolen bases.

Southpaw Sam Garcia (0-2, 6.14 ERA) is scheduled to start in Friday’s game for HPU with the Panthers sending left-hander Brett Wozniak (0-0, 8.16 ERA) to the hill on Saturday. Right-hander Gus Hughes (2-1, 4.08 ERA) is slated to pitch in Sunday’s finale.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager [am.ticketmaster.com]. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

GAMES 13-15 PREVIEW

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-4) vs. High Point Panthers (5-7)

DATES/TIMES (time is subject to change)

Friday, March 10 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 – 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 - Noon

LOCATION/SITE

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (6,015) | Lafayette, La.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Jake Hammond (6-3, 230, Sr., Monroe, La.)

‘23 Stats: 0-1, 2.81 ERA, 16.0 IP, 16 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 17 K, .276 OppBA

HIGH POINT | LH Sam Garcia (6-3, 202, Jr., Wilmington, N.C.)

‘23 Stats: 0-2, 6.14 ERA, 14.2 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 8 BB, 17 K, .236 OppBA

SATURDAY – 2 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Brendan Moody (6-2, 220, Jr., Iowa, La.)

‘23 Stats: 0-1, 2.40 ERA, 15.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 13 K, .143 OppBA

HIGH POINT | LH Brett Wozniak (6-0, 210, Jr., Garden Grove, Calif.)

‘23 Stats: 0-0, 8.16 ERA, 14.1 IP, 22 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 6 BB, 7 K, .355 OppBA

SUNDAY – 12 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Jackson Nezuh (6-1, 180, Jr., St. Cloud, Fla.)

‘23 Stats: 1-0, 14.29 ERA, 11.1 IP, 20 H, 18 R, 18 ER, 5 BB, 15 K, .392 OppBA

HIGH POINT | RH Gus Hughes (6-0, 190, Jr., Greensboro, N.C.)

‘23 Stats: 2-1, 4.08 ERA, 17.2 IP, 10 R, 9 ER, 10 BB, 26 K, .161 OppBA

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Not ranked

High Point – Not ranked

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch)

Station – KPEL-FM (96.5)/ The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Brad Topham (color)

STREAMING

All three games streamed live on ESPN+

Talent – Dan McDonald (pxp); Brennen Breaux (color – Friday), Eric Mouton (color – Saturday), Scott Brazda (color – Sunday)

LIVE STATS

CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD

First meeting

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel