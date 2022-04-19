Cajuns have another mountain to climb at LSU in Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team makes its first trip to Baton Rouge since the 2015 NCAA Super Regional when it faces in-state rival LSU in the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Foundation Classic on Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +, with fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM / 1420 AM), the Varsity Network and the #GeauxCajuns app.

Louisiana (20-15) opens a seven-game road swing beginning with No. 22/23 LSU (23-12) before traveling to face Sun Belt Conference rivals Georgia State (April 22-24) and Appalachian State (April 29-May 1) over the next two weekends.

The game against the Tigers marks Louisiana’s first trip to face LSU in Baton Rouge when the teams competed in the NCAA Super Regional in 2015. The Tigers claimed the best-of-three series against the Ragin’ Cajuns to advance to the College World Series.

Since then, the teams have played four of the previous six games in the all-time series at Zephyr Field/“The Shrine on Airline” in Metairie with the teams splitting a pair of games (2018, 2021) at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana, which has won 11 of its last 15 games, enters the game hitting .258 as a team with four players – Carson Roccaforte (.345-7-40), Max Marusak (.316-2-13), Tyler Robertson (.314-2-16) and Connor Kimple (.304-5-23) hitting above the .300 mark. The Ragin’ Cajuns have stolen 79 bases on the season to rank ninth nationally while they have posted a .988 fielding percentage in their last 14 games.

LSU, which leads the all-time series against Louisiana 56-27, looks to get back in the win column after a three-game sweep at Arkansas last weekend in SEC play. The Tigers rank among the top-25 in four categories – ERA (3.54, 14th), home runs (57, 17th), runs scored (295, 18th), and WHIP (1.24, 18th).

Jacob Berry (.364-10-36) is one of four players hitting above .300 on the season for LSU with Cade Doughty (.345-8-35), Dylan Crews (.343-9-39) and Tre’ Morgan (.313-2-28) part of a squad which is hitting .295 as a team.

