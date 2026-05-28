Cajuns’ Hart Named to D1Softball Freshman All-America Team

LAFAYETTE – D1Softball announced its Division I Freshman All-America teams on Thursday (May 28, 2026) with Louisiana Softball’s Haley Hart selected to the prestigious list recognizing the first-year players who left an immediate, indelible mark on college softball.

Hart was selected as a Second Team Freshman All-American, earning her spot at second base. She was the only representative from the State of Louisiana and the Sun Belt Conference on the D1Softball Freshman All-Americans list.

She added to her collegiate rookie season honors that includes a spot on the NFCA All-Gulf Region Team, Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-Sun Belt.

Hart hit a team-best .365 vs. RPI 1-75 competition during the regular season. She finished her rookie season ranked second on the team with 56 base hits and 40 RBI, posted 18 extra base hits and produced 14 multiple-hit games and 10 multiple-RBI games.

Consistency defined her collegiate debut, Hart batting .350-plus throughout the 56-game slate on the way to finishing at a .364 clip. She collected a hit in 36 of 56 games – the longest streak without a hit only four games.

Four times her hits total was three or more and five times she totaled three-plus RBI. In SBC play, Hart produced a solid 20-10 season in hits (22) and RBI (18).

The Spanish Fort, Alabama product excelled defensively, first in the outfield where she delivered five outfield assists and then in the infield where she fielded cleanly the first 75 chances (40 PO, 35 A) she saw without error at second base.

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