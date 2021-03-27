Cajuns get to VanScoter, roll in SBC opener over Coastal Carolina

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana's bats get to Coastal ace Reid VanScoter for 6 runs in 2+ innings of work Friday, setting up a 9-2 win in the Cajuns' Sun Belt Conference opener.

Bobby Lada drove in 3 runs on 2 hits, including a second inning triple that gave Louisiana a 5-0 lead. Lada later scored on a fielder's choice.

Cajuns' starter Spencer Arrighetti twirled another fantastic outing allowing a run on 3 hits, striking out 11 in 7.1 innings pitched. Arrighetti entered the night leading the Sun Belt in ERA, strikeouts, and innings pitched. The win moved the sophomore to 4-1 on the season.

Louisiana plays game two of the four game set Saturday at 4 p.m.

