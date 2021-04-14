Watch
Cajuns game against Southeastern canceled by rain

UL Lafayette
Posted at 4:32 PM, Apr 14, 2021
Louisiana softball's Wednesday night game against Southeastern has been washed out, canceled by heavy rain in Lafayette.

The Cajuns now turn their focus to a weekend series with no. 25 Texas State. Louisiana has won 17-straight games heading into the series.

Game one against the Bobcats is Friday at 6 p.m.

