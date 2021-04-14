Cajuns game against Southeastern canceled by rain

Louisiana softball's Wednesday night game against Southeastern has been washed out, canceled by heavy rain in Lafayette.

The Cajuns now turn their focus to a weekend series with no. 25 Texas State. Louisiana has won 17-straight games heading into the series.

Game one against the Bobcats is Friday at 6 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel