Cajuns fall in NCAA Tournament to Tennessee

Tennessee Defeats Louisiana 58-55 in the NCAA Tournament.
The Cajuns finish the season 26-8 with their notable accomplishments including a Sun Belt Tournament Title and an undefeated record at home.
More to come
