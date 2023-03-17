Cajuns fall in NCAA Tournament to Tennessee

Tennessee Defeats Louisiana 58-55 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cajuns finish the season 26-8 with their notable accomplishments including a Sun Belt Tournament Title and an undefeated record at home.

More to come

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel