Cajuns Entertain Southeastern in Midweek Contest at Lamson

No. 25 Louisiana (33-12) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (37-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Location: Lafayette, La.

Stadium: Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park (2,790)

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. (CDT)

MEDIA INFORMATION

Season Stats (PDF): Louisiana [ragincajuns.com] | Southeastern Louisiana [lionsports.net]

Rosters: Louisiana [ragincajuns.com] | Southeastern Louisiana [lionsports.net]

Schedule/Results: Louisiana [ragincajuns.com] | Southeastern Louisiana [lionsports.net]

Television: ESPN+ | Talent: Dan McDonald, PxP; Eric Mouton, analyst

Radio: Talk Radio 960 AM | Talent: Cody Junot, PxP; Bobby Neveaux, analyst

Live Coverage Links: Video [espn.com] | Radio [thevarsitynetwork.com] | Stats [statb.us]

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsSB [twitter.com]

TEAM INFORMATION

LOUISIANA Ragin' Cajuns

NFCA: RV | USA: 25 | SBA: 23 | D1S: -- | RPI: 10

Head Coach: Gerry Glasco [ragincajuns.com] (Illinois, '80)

Record at Louisiana: 238-65 (6th season)

Career Record: Same

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .301 / .497 / .377

Team ERA: 2.24

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA Lions

NFCA: -- | USA: -- | SBA: -- | D1S: -- | RPI: 67

Head Coach: Rick Fremin (Belhaven, '99)

Record at SLU: 241-161 (8th season)

Career Record: 565-389 (18th season)

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .318 / .489 / .397

Team ERA: 2.58

LEADING OFF

>> The No. 25-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team wraps up its brief four-game homestand on Tuesday, April 18 hosting Southeastern Louisiana in a 6:00 p.m. contest at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

>> The matchup with the Lions marks the final midweek home game of the season. it's also the last home game in April before the Ragin' Cajuns wrap up the month with back-to-back Sun Belt road trips (Troy, Coastal Carolina).

>> The Ragin' Cajuns seek to build upon the momentum gained from a three-game Sun Belt Conference sweep of Texas State - the team's third straight sweep of a conference contender (JMU, South Alabama, TXST).

>> A favorable weather forecast provides the chance for Louisiana and Southeastern to meet within the state's borders for the first time since 2019. Inclement weather canceled midweek opportunities to play back in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

>> Tuesday's game will mark the first meetingoverall since Louisiana's 9-1 (6 inn.) win at the UAB Green and Gold Classic in Birmingham, Alabama in the 2021 season.

>> Louisiana has been playing its best softball for the past month, having won 20 of its past 24 games since March 8. During the stretch, the Ragin' Cajuns are batting .298 with 62 extra base hits (28 doubles, 4 triples, 30 home runs) and sport a 1.46 team ERA while holding foes to a .174 average.

>> The Ragin' Cajuns carry asix-game win streak at Lamson Park entering the SLU contest and sport a 15-2 mark on their home field this spring.

>> The contest features two of the nation's Top 25 leaders in stolen bases. Both the Ragin' Cajuns (2.0) and Lions (2.8) are averaging over two stolen bases per game.

>> Louisiana is set to play its 31st game against Top 100 RPI competition. A valuable component to the squad's postseason resume, the Ragin' Cajuns own a 19-11 mark vs. Top 100 RPI foes.

A LOOK AT THE SERIES

Series Record: Louisiana leads, 50-1

Last Meeting: 2/21/21 // LA 9, SLU 1 (6) (Birmingham, Ala.)

At Lamson Park: Louisiana leads, 27-1

Last Time at Lamson Park: 4/10/19 // LA 7, SLU 1

Streak: Louisiana, +34

>> Vast majority of the series meetings took place from 1986-99 in midweek, home-and-home doubleheaders.

>> Tuesday's contest marks just the eighth matchup since the turn of the century, however it's the fifth meeting since the series was revived with SLU's visit to Lamson Park in April 2017.

>> Louisiana extended its series win streak to 34 games with a 9-1 (6 inn.) win on Feb. 21, 2021 in Birmingham, Ala., at the UAB Green and Gold Classic.

>> Teams are set to meet in a midweek matchup for the first time since April 2019 at Lamson Park. The 2020 meeting in Hammond was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic and inclement weather canceled scheduled games in 2021 (Lamson Park) and 2022 (Hammond).

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

0.89: ERA posted by Sam Landry [ragincajuns.com] over her last eight appearances (five starts) since April 1 (span of 31-1/3 innings).

2: Louisiana's pitching staff has lowered its ERA nearly two full points since the Clearwater Invitational (from 4.13 to 2.24).

3: As of April 16, Mihyia Davis [ragincajuns.com] ranked No. 3 nationally in stolen bases with 37 swipes.

5: The Ragin' Cajuns offense has produced at least five base hits in all but three of 45 games this season.

6: Six different Ragin' Cajuns have totaled 20-plus RBI led by the trio of Alexa Langeliers [ragincajuns.com], Karly Heath [ragincajuns.com] and Lauren Allred [ragincajuns.com] who have reached 30 RBI.

7: Outfield assists recorded by Mihyia Davis [ragincajuns.com] after denying Texas State's JJ Smith a double on Sunday.

10: There are 10 different players who have posted at least one home run for the Ragin' Cajuns.

11: Team-leading home run total for Karly Heath [ragincajuns.com], two shy of her career-high total (13 in 2022).

17: Number of non-conference games played against Power 5 competition (six matchups at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational).

19: Number of home runs the Cajuns have hit in the month of April (11 games).

19-11: Louisiana's record vs. Top 100 RPI teams this spring.

21: Mihyia Davis' [ragincajuns.com] active reached base streak of 21 games is the longest posted by a Ragin' Cajun this season and longest since Sophie Piskos' [ragincajuns.com] 23-game streak in 2022.

22: Number of times (in 45 games) that the Ragin' Cajuns have scored in the first inning.

27: Number of RBI generated since March 1 by freshman Lauren Allred [ragincajuns.com].

28: Cajuns pitching has held the opposition to two runs or less in 28 out of 45 games.

34: Number of times the Ragin' Cajuns have scored the game's first run (30-4 record).

63-6: The Ragin' Cajuns have outscored foes 63-6 over the first three innings at Lamson Park in the 2023 season.

78: Consecutive Sun Belt Conference series won, a streak that dates back to March 2013, following the sweep of Texas State.

115: Season strikeout total posted by Meghan Schorman [ragincajuns.com] marking a second straight season surpassing 100.

1,828: Louisiana's number of all-time program victories (1981-present) which ranks No. 5 in NCAA D1 Softball history.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Following the Southeastern contest, the Ragin' Cajuns travel to Troy, Alabama for a three-game Sun Belt series with the Troy Trojans (29-13-1, 10-4-1 SBC). The weekend set in Troy is scheduled to run from Friday-Sunday, April 21-23 with all games televised on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m., respectively.

The series in Troy wraps up the Ragin' Cajuns four-week stretch of conference series against other contenders that will have implications on the title race. The Ragin' Cajuns started the challenging stretch with sweeps of James Madison, South Alabama and Texas State the past three weekends which vaulted the squad into first place in the standings.

After the trip to Troy, the April-ending road swing for Louisiana concludes from Friday-Sunday, April 28-30 in Conway, South Carolina with a three-game SBC series at Coastal Carolina.

