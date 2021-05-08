Cajuns come back to top ULM 8-6

Justice Milz and Ciara Bryan powered Louisiana's comeback win over ULM Friday in a series clinching 8-6 ballgame.

Despite an early lead, Louisiana found itself down 5-2 in the fifth when Milz came to bat with two outs. She hit a grand slam to dead center, her eighth home run of the season put Louisiana up 6-5.

Louisiana hurt itself all game long and its fifth error of the game allowed ULM to tie the game in the top of the sixth. Four of ULM's six runs Friday came unearned.

But with two on in the seventh, Ciara Bryan smacked a single to right scoring the go-ahead runs as the Cajuns pick up their 40th win of the season.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel