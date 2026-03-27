Cajuns Carry Eight-Match Streak into ITA College Tennis Weekend

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Tennis team returns to Cajun Courts this weekend to continue its March homestand while celebrating ITA College Tennis Weekend.

Louisiana (10-3) hosts Georgia Southern on Friday, March 27 and Texas State on Sunday, March 29. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

As part of ITA College Tennis Weekend festivities, Friday’s match will feature a tennis racket giveaway and free pizza for fans. Sunday’s match will include free food and giveaways provided by Team E and the Acadiana Community Tennis Association.

The Ragin’ Cajuns return to action after an eight-day break following a 7-0 sweep of Southeastern Louisiana on March 18 at Cajun Courts. The victory extended Louisiana’s winning streak to eight matches, a run that dates back to February 14.

DUAL INFORMATION

Opponent: Georgia Southern

Date: Mar. 27, 2026

Place: Cajun Courts (Lafayette, La.)

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Live Coverage: Scores [ioncourt.com]

DUAL INFORMATION

Opponent: Texas State

Date: Mar. 29, 2026

Place: Cajun Courts (Lafayette, La.)

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Live Coverage: Scores [ioncourt.com]

Louisiana has been fueled by strong singles play throughout the season. Angelique Berrat leads the team with a 9-1 dual-match record entirely on Court 1 and carries a seven-match winning streak, while Martina Della Gora (8-1) and Ana Martinez Vaquero (7-1) have also been key contributors in the lineup.

As a team, the Ragin’ Cajuns hold a 39-19 (.672) record in singles play this spring – netting eight wins or more on Courts 1, 3 and 4.

In doubles, the tandem of Berrat and Nina Krecklenberg has posted a 7-2 record, including wins in four straight matches entering the weekend. Their efforts have helped UL lock down Court 2, where the squad stands 9-3 on the season.

Friday’s contest marks Louisiana’s first meeting with Georgia Southern (7-8) since the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Championship in Rome, Georgia. The Ragin’ Cajuns will look to secure their first win over the Eagles at Cajun Courts.

Sunday’s matchup brings Texas State (9-5) back to Lafayette for the first time since April 2023. The Ragin’ Cajuns and Bobcats split meetings in San Marcos the past two seasons, while Texas State holds a narrow 6-4 edge across the last 10 matchups.

The weekend also serves as a preview of the upcoming Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Championship, scheduled for April 22-26 in Rome, Georgia. Louisiana previously defeated Southern Miss, 4-0, on March 14 in its first matchup with an SBC foe this season and will host Troy on April 11 in its final pre-championship test.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana completes its current homestand on Wednesday, April 1 hosting Northwestern State in a 1:30 p.m. match at Cajun Courts.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Lady Demons will make a third attempt to play this spring, having previously scheduled dates on January 24 and March 11 postponed.

After the NSU match, Louisiana closes out the regular season traveling to McNeese on April 7 before a home date on April 11 vs. Troy.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsWT) and on Instagram (ragincajunswt) to stay up-to-date with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Tennis.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Admission to all Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Tennis home matches throughout the season is free of charge for all and open to the public. Fans can track the progress of the matches involving Louisiana through links accessible from the Women's Tennis schedule page on RaginCajuns.com.