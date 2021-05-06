Cajuns' Butts enters transfer portal

LAFAYETTE — Cajuns guard Devin Butts is seeking a third home in three years, entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Butts, who came to Louisiana via Mississippi State, started two games and averaged 6.5 points per game, shooting 36 percent from three. He scored a season high 22 points against Texas State. He was suspended for undisclosed reasons for two games in mid-February.

He joins second leading scorer Mylik Wilson and Chris Spenkuck, who entered the portal earlier this week. Wilson's departure is a particular blow as many saw him as program's best player since Elfrid Payton.

Louisiana has added former LCA standout Greg Williams via the portal. He spend his first three seasons at St. John's.

