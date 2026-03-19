Cajuns Blank Southeastern Louisiana for Eighth Straight Victory

LAFAYETTE - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Tennis team claimed its eighth consecutive victory on Wednesday, March 18, defeating Southeastern Louisiana, 7-0, at Cajun Courts as its March homestand continued.



Louisiana (10-3) secured the doubles point and swept all six singles matches to extend its month-long win streak – the run of success dating back to February 14.



The Ragin’ Cajuns claimed the early advantage in doubles with wins on Courts 2 and 3, rebounding after the Lions (9-4) opened with a win on Court 1.



The tandem of Angelique Berrat and Nina Krecklenberg posted a 6-3 victory, while Ana Martinez Vaquero and Rocio Navarro matched the score on Court 3 to clinch the point. Vaquero and Navarro erased a 3-2 deficit, wining the final two points after battling back to deuce.



UL carried that momentum into singles play, winning every match in straight sets or a match tiebreak.



Safia Zenbi delivered a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win on Court 2 to start singles, while Martinez Vaquero followed next with a 6-2, 6-2 result on Court 4 to expand the match advantage to 3-0. Berrat added a 6-1, 6-3 victory on the top court to clinch the match result.



Krecklenberg sealed another point with a 6-4, 6-3 decision at No. 6 singles. Navarro and Martina Della Gora each battled through match tiebreaks to complete the sweep and secure the 7-0 final.



Berrat (9-1) and Della Gora (8-1) extended their team-leading personal singles win streak to seven matches, while Vaquero picked up a sixth straight win and Zenbi won a fifth straight. The Ragin’ Cajuns improved to 39-19 (.672) as a team in singles action.



Louisiana stretched its series win streak over SLU to eight matches, having now won each matchup with the Lions dating back to 2016.



MATCH RESULTSFINAL: Louisiana 7, Southeastern Louisiana 0Mar. 18, 2026 at Lafayette, La. (Cajun Courts)Singles competition1. Angelique Berrat (UL) def. P. Suanarsa (SLU) 6-1, 6-3

2. Safia Zenbi (UL) def. Bente Bierma (SLU) 6-1, 6-0

3. Martina Della Gora (UL) def. Mariam Makashvili (SLU) 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-3)

4. Ana Martinez Vaquero (UL) def. Aitana Darder (SLU) 6-2, 6-2

5. Rocio Navarro (UL) def. Paige Duncan (SLU) 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6)

6. Nina Krecklenberg (UL) def. Adriana Tirado (SLU) 6-4, 6-3Doubles competition1. Bente Bierma/Paige Duncan (SLU) def. Martina Della Gora/Safia Zenbi (UL) 6-1

2. Angelique Berrat/Nina Krecklenberg (UL) def. Taisia Bolsova/Aitana Darder (SLU) 6-3

3. Ana Martinez Vaquero/Rocio Navarro (UL) def. Mariam Tetradze/Adriana Tirado (SLU) 6-3Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (2,4,1,5,6,3)



UP NEXTThe Ragin’ Cajuns have a break in play until the current homestand resumes on March 27 and March 29 against Georgia Southern and Texas State, respectively. Both matches begin at 11:00 a.m.



FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNSFollow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsWT) and on Instagram (ragincajunswt) to stay up-to-date with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Tennis.Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.Admission to all Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Tennis home matches throughout the season is free of charge for all and open to the public. Fans can track the progress of the matches involving Louisiana through links accessible from the Women's Tennis schedule page on RaginCajuns.com.