Cajuns Baseball to play Sunday and Doubleheader on Monday

at South Alabama
Posted at 11:48 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 00:48:15-04

LAFAYETTE - Due to weather in Mobile on Saturday, Louisiana Baseball will now play South Alabama on Sunday and a doubleheader on Monday.

First pitch times in Mobile:
Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Monday at 12:00 p.m.
Monday - TBA (first pitch following game one.)

As of now, all games will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

------------------------------------------------------------
