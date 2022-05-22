Cajuns seeded fourth in Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship

FULL BRACKET

NEW ORLEANS — Following the conclusion of the regular season Saturday evening, the Sun Belt Conference announced the seeds and matchups for the 2022 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball Championship presented by Troy University.

The 10-team tournament will be held at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., from Tuesday, May 24, to Sunday, May 29.

Texas State (44-11, 26-4 SBC) concluded the regular season on a 10-game winning streak, securing the Sun Belt regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Bobcats will be looking for their first-ever Sun Belt tournament championship.

No. 2 seed Georgia Southern, No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina, No. 4 seed Louisiana, No. 5 seed South Alabama and No. 6 seed Troy also earned byes into the eight-team double-elimination portion of the tournament bracket.

A pair of single-elimination games between No. 10 seed ULM and No. 7 seed Georgia State and No. 9 seed App State and No. 8 seed Little Rock will open tournament play on Tuesday, May 24.

Every tournament game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN+, concluding with the championship game at 2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 29.

Tickets remain available, with prices starting at just $10.

The Sun Belt Conference currently boasts the No. 6 RPI in the nation—trailing only the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and Conference USA.

South Alabama is the reigning Sun Belt tournament champion and owns a conference-best 13 all-time crowns. The Jaguars (65 RPI) are 1-of-5 Sun Belt baseball programs that currently rank among the Top 65 in the RPI, alongside Georgia Southern (10 RPI), Texas State (25 RPI), Coastal Carolina (27 RPI) and Louisiana (57 RPI). Sun Belt baseball programs have earned 17 NCAA berths over the past 10 seasons.

