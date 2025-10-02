Cajuns Back at E.K. Long for First Home Conference Matches

LAFAYETTE – Exciting volleyball action returns to E.K. Long Gym this weekend as the Louisiana Volleyball team hosts its Sun Belt home opener with a two-match series against App State from Friday-Saturday, October 3-4.

It's Dig Pink Weekend at E.K. Long with the Ragin’ Cajuns showing support for those who have battled breast cancer. Fans can submit photos of their loved ones who have battled breast cancer for display on the videoboard to geauxcajuns@louisiana.edu .

First serve on Friday is set for 6:00 p.m. while Saturday’s contest is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday's contest is being broadcast on ESPN+.

Admission to all UL Volleyball home matches throughout the season is free and open to the public. Available parking lots can be found on the Volleyball Match Day Parking page [ragincajuns.com] .

The Ragin’ Cajuns (9-3, 1-1 SBC) seek to protect their undefeated mark on their home court. The squad stands 5-0 at E.K. Long Gym this season and has lost just three times over the 18 sets contested.

Senior opposite hitter Cailin Demps spearheads the offensive efforts, her 3.6 kills per set and .330 hitting percentage pacing a unit that ranks Top 100 nationally in both categories. The Cajuns’ aggressive serve amplifies the team's defense and has lent to 1.7 aces per set (74 total) which ranks Top 2 in the Sun Belt.

Louisiana Volleyball hosts App State

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 3-4 | Lafayette, La.

E.K. Long Gym

THE MATCHUPS

Friday, Oct. 3 vs. App State // E.K. Long Gym // 6:00 p.m.

ESPN+ [espn.com] | Live Stats [stats.statbroadcast.com] | Twitter Updates [twitter.com]

Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. App State // E.K. Long Gym // 1:00 p.m.

Live Stats [stats.statbroadcast.com] | Twitter Updates [twitter.com]

SERIES HISTORY

- App State: Tied, 8-8 | Last match: W, 3-2 on 11/11/2023 at E.K. Long Gym

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 4-2 | Sun Belt Matches: App State leads, 8-5

Current Streak: UL +3



SET POINTS



Louisiana hosts App State in its SBC home-opening series.

UL and App State last met in the 2023 season, a two-match sweep for the Ragin' Cajuns at E.K. Long.

Since the SBC's current schedule format debuted in 2022, the home team has won all four matchups between UL and App State.

On SBC Opening Weekend in San Marcos, the Cajuns handed Texas State their first defeat in an SBC opener since 2017.

The Cajuns are undefeated (5-0) at E.K. Long this season, having dropped only three of the 18 sets contested.

Total attendance at E.K. Long Gym surpassed 4,000 in non-conference play, the Cajuns averaging 800-plus per match.

The Ragin' Cajuns are one of the SBC's most improved teams, having already equaled last season's win total.

Eight non-conference wins are the most since 2023 ( went 9-5 ).

). Approaching career milestones include Cailin Demps two kills shy of 800 and Kennedy Gustafson five digs shy of 600.

Senior opposite hitter Cailin Demps ranks Top 10 in the SBC in kills per set (3.65) and hitting percentage (.330).

It only took Cailin Demps three weeks to clinch her fourth consecutive 100-kills season. She enters October with 157 kills.

UL has six players with double-digit blocks led by Lindsey Henry's 35. The team has only hit into 61 blocks over 12 outings.

Early returns have shown a marked improvement in hitting percentage – UL sits at a .259 clip in 2025 (hit .156 in 2024 season).



NUMBERS TO KNEAUX10-2: Louisiana began the season with the match lead each of the first six contests. The team enters October with a 10-2 mark in Set 1.

6: The Cajuns have displayed a balanced scoring attack on offense. Through 12 matches, there are six (6) different players averaging 1.5-plus kills per set.

239: Opposite hitters Cailin Demps and Jazmine Gaston are leading the charge offensively, having combined for 239 kills (5.75/set).

410: UL entered the season with valuable experience at setter, junior transfers Ryleigh Garis and Nene Hawkins having combined to play in 410 sets.



UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana travels to Hattiesburg, Mississippi and resumes divisional play in the Sun Belt Conference from Friday-Saturday, October 10-11 taking on Southern Miss in a two-match series at the USM Wellness Center.

UL and USM are slated to meet at 6:00 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 10) and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 11). The matches are being broadcast on ESPN+ with live stats available at CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com.

Louisiana and Southern Miss have split the two-match SBC series each season since USM joined the conference in 2023.

Last season the two programs had an all-out defensive slugfest at E.K. Long Gym, the Ragin’ Cajuns rounding up 100-plus digs both matches and the Golden Eagles being two digs shy in Match No. 2 of accomplishing the same feat.

