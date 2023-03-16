Cajuns Aim for Upset in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fl. – After capturing the Sun Belt Conference crown, the Louisiana men’s basketball team aims for a bigger prize, a national championship. The road to Houston and the Final Four starts Thursday night at 8:40 p.m. CT against Tennessee at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Cajuns punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 71-66 victory over South Alabama in Pensacola, Fla. The win marks the team’s second tournament appearance in the tournament under head coach Bob Marlin. Jordan Brown drove the bus in the SBC Tournament, capturing tournament MVP honors after averaging 15.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. Terence Lewis II was also fantastic, averaging 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game to earn All-Tournament honors.

Tennessee is playing in their fifth straight tournament under head coach Rick Barnes. This will be the third match-up between the Cajuns and the Volunteers in the NCAA Tournament with the Vols winning the previous two times. They last faced each other in the tournament back in 2000 with the first game coming in 1982.

GAME 34 PREVIEW – (13) Louisiana (26-7, 12-5 SBC) vs. (4) Tennessee (23-10, 11-7 SBC)

Date / Time: March 16, 2023 / 8:40 p.m. CT

Site: Orlando, Fla.

Arena: Amway Center (20,000)

RADIO/TV

TV: CBS

Talent: Kevin Harlan (pxp), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst), Lauren Shedahi (sideline)

Radio:

National: Sirius XM 134 or 202

National Talent: John Sadak (pxp), Will Perdue (analyst)

Local: KPEL-FM 96.5

Local Talent: Jay Walker (pxp)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIA

Live Stats: ncaa.com [ncaa.com]

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsMBB [twitter.com] | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Tennessee leads, 9-1

In Lafayette: Tennessee leads, 1-0

In Knoxville: Tennessee leads, 6-0

At Neutral Sites: Tennessee leads, 2-1

Streak: Tennessee +6

Last meeting: Tennessee, 87-65 in Knoxville

