Cajuns add two transfers to women's basketball team

Louisiana Women’s Basketball has added Old Dominion transfer Lanay Wheaton and Alabama transfer Destiny Rice to its roster ahead of the 2021-22 season, head coach Garry Brodhead announced on Thursday.

The pair of guards have combined for 53 games played, 170 points and 64 rebounds in their careers.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Lanay and Destiny to our program,” Brodhead said. “Both add quality depth at the guard position and know what it takes to win. I am looking forward to seeing the impact they both will have on our team this year.”

Wheaton spent her first collegiate season at Old Dominion, appearing in 20 of the team’s 24 games and averaging 3.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.0 minutes played per contest. Additionally, she recorded eight steals and five assists.

She had a breakout weekend against Marshall on Feb. 5-6, 2021, scoring a career-high 11 points in game one and grabbing a career-best 11 rebounds in game two. Her other double-figure scoring effort came on Feb. 13, 2021, when she recorded 10 points at Charlotte.

Wheaton helped her team to the Conference USA Tournament Semifinals, where they fell to the Rice Owls, 62-60.

Rice played two seasons at Alabama, seeing action in 33 games for the Crimson Tide and averaging 3.2 points and 1.3 boards in her career. She made eight appearances as a freshman during the 2019-20 campaign and notched a career-high six points in her team’s win over Vanderbilt.

As a sophomore, Rice played in 25 games and helped the Tide advance to the Second Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Contributing 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game last year, she boasted four double-digit scoring performances, including a season-high 12 points against Georgia on Feb. 4.

During the NCAA Tournament, Rice played 16 minutes against No. 7/8 Maryland, scoring five points and notching an assist and a steal.

Louisiana Women's Basketball added guard Alicia Blanton, guard Indiana Bodley, point guard Skyler Christmas, guard Jaylyn James and forward Ashlyn Jones to the program during the 2021 Fall signing period.

