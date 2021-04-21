Cajuns add former LCA star Williams

After three seasons in the Big Apple, Greg Williams comes home, transferring from St. John's to Louisiana.

The papers are signed ✍️



Lafayette native Greg Williams Jr. (@gthemenace) is officially back home as a Ragin’ Cajun!#GeauxCajuns ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/MycgxF1Xn5 — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Men's Basketball (@RaginCajunsMBB) April 20, 2021

In three seasons Williams started 29 games, averaging 5.6 points-per-game, shooting 37-percent from three. This season, as a junior, he averaged a career high 9.5 points, shooting 44.8-percent from three. His 1.3 steals-per-game ranked seventh in the BIG EAST.

Williams played for Lafayette Christian Academy leading the Knights to a state title.

“Just being able to coming back to the area was definitely taken into consideration, but I told all the coaches that contacted me that it wasn’t all about location,” Williams told the Advocate. “There’s nothing like being close to family, but it was more so about finding the right fit and what was best for my future.”

