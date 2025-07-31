Caden Jensen named to Allstate Wuerffel Trophy watch list

ATLANTA – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns tight end Caden Jensen was one of a record 116 nominees named to the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, the Wuerffel Foundation announced on Thursday.

The award, named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner and University of Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, recognizes college football players from across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) who exemplify community service, academic excellence, and athletic achievement.

Jensen, who was named to the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® on July 16, caught 19 passes with a pair of touchdowns in 2024. The Flower Mound, Texas, native played in all 14 games with nine starts for the Ragin’ Cajuns and was named a 2024 CSC Academic All-District selection.

Louisiana, which posted a 10-4 record last season and made a bowl appearance for the school-record seventh consecutive year, reports for Fall Camp on Friday before holding its first practice on Saturday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns officially open the 2025 season on August 30 against American Conference member Rice in the inaugural game at the newly refurbished Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.