Burris sees NFL potential in Cajuns' secondary

LAFAYETTTE — New Cajuns cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris knows a thing or two about the NFL. So when he says there is NFL talent in Louisiana's secondary, you ought to listen.

"The skill-set is there, the talent is there. The biggest difference right now is, again I mentioned it with Mekhi (Garner) it's the consistency," he said. "Guys that are playing at the level, are guys you see the same thing over and over again. Not just one play at a time. It's that consistency and that's what we're trying to built right now, that dominant attitude every time."

Burris was a former first round draft pick out of Notre Dame. He played for ten years in the NFL. He's coached in the NFL and most recently coached defensive backs at Louisiana Tech, working with NFL draft picks L'Jarius Sneed and Amik Robertson.

In 2020 Louisiana finished second in the Sun Belt in total interceptions with 16, a number that ranked third nationally, but their 1.45 interceptions per game led the Sun Belt.

In the season opener, the team's corners earned national praise winning one-on-one match-ups with Iowa State's highly respected wide outs. Burris said he watched that game.

"I know coach (Lamar) Morgan, I reached out after the game and congratulated him," Burris said. "Now this is a new year and we want to take that same focus and mentality and do it the entire year."

Lamar Morgan left Louisiana this off-season to join Vanderbilt's staff, paving way for Burris' hire.

The Cajuns return a heap of experience at corner. Eric Garror was named to the All-Sun Belt team this fall. He's started in 24 career games and has five career interceptions. A.J. Washington has three career starts and four picks; Mekhi Garner, 10 starts and three picks.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel