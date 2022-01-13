Brown Named to Lou Henson Award Midseason Watch List

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Men's Basketball sophomore forward Jordan Brown has been named to the 2021-22 Lou Henson Award Midseason Watch List as announced by the voting committee on Wednesday.

The award, which is presented annually, seeks to honor the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball.

In his first year in a Louisiana uniform, Brown leads the Ragin' Cajuns and ranks eighth in the Sun Belt Conference with 14.8 points per game. The sophomore has been extremely efficient from the field this season converting 48.6 percent of his shots, a mark that ranks fourth in the conference.

On the defensive end, Brown has been nothing short of dominant. The Roseville, Calif. native ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 1.6 blocked shots and is third among conference competitors grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game.

Brown has had several standout performances this season including a 30 point exhibit at Louisiana Tech on Dec. 11 and a 16 point, 16 rebound double-double display against McNeese on Dec. 8.

The reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year and the No. 19 recruit in the class of 2018, Brown joined the Ragin' Cajuns in the offseason after spending last year at Arizona.

The sophomore is the son of Dion Brown who lettered for the Ragin' Cajuns from 1980-84 and finished his career as one of the top scorers and rebounders in school history. Dion, a 1984 graduate of UL, earned All-Southland Conference honors in 1982 and was a two-time All-Louisiana selection.

He finished his career with 1,412 points and 926 rebounds (then second in school history) and helped then-USL to the championship of the 1982 Great Alaskan Shootout where he was named to the All-Tournament team.

Jordan was one of just two Sun Belt representatives to appear on the watch list.

Henson is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history with 423 victories. During his 21 seasons (1975-1996), Henson led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989.

Henson, who is also the all-time winningest coach in New Mexico State history with 289 victories, is one of only 11 coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. His teams have made 19 NCAA appearances and four NIT appearances.

In total, Henson amassed 775 wins during his 41 years on the sidelines with the two programs.

Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.

For the latest on Louisiana Men's Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel