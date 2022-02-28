Brown, Julien Named to Sun Belt All-Conference Teams

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Men’s Basketball sophomore Jordan Brown has been named to the Sun Belt Conference Second Team while redshirt-freshman Kobe Julien earned third-team recognition as announced by the league office on Monday.

Brown led Louisiana and ranked eighth in the conference with 15.0 points per game. The Roseville, Calif. native also led the Ragin’ Cajuns and ranked third in the Sun Belt with 8.8 rebounds per contest. Defensively, Brown averaged 1.1 blocks per appearance which saw him rank seventh among conference participants.

Brown was one of just 36 players in the nation this season to have multiple 15+ point and 15+ rebound performances. In total, he recorded six double-doubles in his third collegiate season including a 13-point, 14-rebound performance against then-No. 14 ranked Houston on Dec. 14.

Against Louisiana Tech on Dec. 11, the sophomore tallied a season-high 30 points with six rebounds and two blocks. An extremely versatile scorer, Brown shot 45.8 percent from beyond the arc with 24 attempts.

On Jan. 12, Brown was named to the Lou Henson Award Midseason Watch List recognizing the country’s best Mid-Major player.

The sophomore joined Louisiana in the offseason after spending the past two seasons at Nevada and Arizona, respectively.

Brown’s father Dion lettered for the Ragin' Cajuns from 1980-84 and finished his career as one of the top scorers and rebounders in school history. A 1984 graduate of UL, Dion earned All-Southland Conference honors in 1982 and was a two-time All-Louisiana selection.

Julien led Louisiana’s guards and ranked 15th in the Sun Belt with 12.7 points per game. The Baton Rouge, La. native added 4.0 rebounds and ranked 17th in the conference with 0.6 blocks per appearance.

Julien scored 20+ points five times and recorded his first two career double-doubles in a five-game span (Feb. 5-19). The redshirt-freshman totaled 15+ points in six straight games down the final stretch of the regular season and was named as the Sun Belt Player of the Week on Feb. 22.

Establishing his presence as the Ragin’ Cajuns go to late-game scoring threat, Julien buried a game-winning 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left to give Louisiana a 65-64 win over Coastal Carolina on Jan. 1 and sunk a go-ahead free throw with 2.0 seconds left to lift the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 78-77 victory over ULM on Feb 17.

During the 2019-20 season, Julien led Sun Belt Conference freshman in scoring (12.8) and rebounds (5.5). He appeared in each of the Ragin’ Cajuns 27 games this season after playing in just 12 contests during his first two years.

After finishing the season with a 13-14 record and an 8-8 mark against conference opponents, Louisiana will open the 2022 Sun Belt Tournament against UT Arlington at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Pensacola, Fla.

For more information on the event, including a complete bracket and ticket information, visit the league’s tournament central page [sunbeltsports.org].

