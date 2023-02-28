Brown and Williams named to All-Sun Belt Men's Basketball Team

NEW ORLEANS – Jordan Brown and Greg Williams, Jr. were named to the All-Sun Belt Conference team the league announced Monday. Brown, the Preseason Player of the Year, was named to the league’s first team while Williams earned his spot on the second team.
Brown was one of the league’s most dynamic players, finishing third in scoring (19.8 ppg) and sixth in rebounding (8.3 rpg). The junior also paced the league in shooting percentage (.575) while leading Louisiana to the No. 2 seed in the SBC Championships. Brown finished the season with eight double-doubles, including one in each of the final three games.
He saved his best for last on national television. With the game on ESPN2 and a chance to complete the first perfect season in the Cajundome, Brown went off for 28 points on 13-of-15 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win over South Alabama.
Williams finished the year second on the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring (13.8 ppg) while knocking down a team-high 58 threes. The senior led the team in points seven times and started every game for Louisiana. He had a five-game streak, from January 21 to February 4, where he scored 20 or more points while the Ragin’ Cajuns won all of those games.
The Cajuns open the SBC Championships on Saturday, March 4 against the winner of Friday’s game between Georgia Southern and ULM.
2023 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Awards
Player of the Year: Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Defensive Player of the Year: Kevin Samuel, South Alabama
Freshman of the Year: Micah Handlogten, Marshall
Newcomer of the Year: Austin Crowley, Southern Miss
Sixth Man of the Year: Terrence Edwards, James Madison
Joe Gottfried Coach of the Year: Jay Ladner, Southern Miss
First-Team All-Sun Belt
Jordan Brown, Louisiana
Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Andrew Taylor, Marshall
Isaiah Moore, South Alabama
Austin Crowley, Southern Miss
Second-Team All-Sun Belt
Andrei Savrasov, Georgia Southern
Terrence Edwards, James Madison
Greg Williams, Louisiana
Felipe Haase, Southern Miss
Zay Williams, Troy
Third-Team All-Sun Belt
Donovan Gregory, App State
Jamari Blackmon, ULM
Chaunce Jenkins, Old Dominion
Kevin Samuel, South Alabama
DeAndre Pinckney, Southern Miss
Mason Harrell, Texas State
