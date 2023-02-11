Brodhead Records 100th Sun Belt Victory in 58-48 Win Over South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – Louisiana women’s basketball head coach Garry Brodhead registered his 100th Sun Belt victory as a balanced offensive attack propelled the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 58-48 victory over South Alabama on Saturday at the Mitchell Center.

Nine different Ragin’ Cajuns recorded a field goal as Tamera Johnson led the way with 12 points, marking her 10th-consecutive game with 10-or-more points and 18th on the season. Sherry Porter added 10 points, her eighth double-digit output this year, while Jaylyn James scored seven.

Trailing by two, 16-14, after the first quarter despite shooting 63.6 percent from the floor, the Ragin’ Cajuns (15-11, 9-5 SBC) went in to the half with a three-point advantage, 29-26.

In the second quarter, Louisiana was 7-of-14 shooting and limited South Alabama (6-19, 2-12 SBC) to a 28.6 shooting percentage as the Jaguars were 0-for-9 from 3-point range.

The Cajuns dominated the paint in the first half, outscoring South Alabama, 20-12.

The third quarter proved to be the difference as Louisiana closed down the frame on a 15-0 run and held the Jaguars scoreless for the last 6:16. USA took a three-point lead following a Tristen Washington 3-pointer before James began the run with a layup followed by a Porter 3-pointer that gave the Ragin’ Cajuns the lead for good.

Over the run, Louisiana’s defense forced four turnovers as South Alabama missed its final six field goal attempts.

In the fourth quarter, South Alabama trimmed the lead to eight but the Ragin’ Cajuns held strong with a pair of free throws by Johnson that pushed the lead back to 10.

Porter scored a jumper in the paint to give Louisiana a 12-point lead before Johnson sealed the deal with a layup on the fast break with 24 seconds left.

The bench provided a spark for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 29 points to South Alabama’s 12 while UL outrebounded the Jaguars, 31-26. Louisiana’s defense held South Alabama to 18.5-percent (5-for-27) from beyond the arc, marking the ninth time this season the Cajuns have held their opponent to under 20-percent.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana remains on the road as it faces ULM at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 before closing out its road trip at Arkansas State on Feb. 18.

