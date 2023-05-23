Brock, DeBarge Named To All-Sun Belt Conference Team

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns catcher Julian Brock and shortstop Kyle DeBarge were each named on Monday to the 2023 All-Sun Belt Conference Baseball team, voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches and released by the league office.

The duo was each named second-team selections, giving Louisiana (36-20) multiple selections for the 10th straight season dating back to 2013.

Brock, a Buster Posey Award Watch List member, set career-highs in average (.328), home runs (11) and RBI (59) during the regular season while starting in 54 of Louisiana’s 56 games. He ranked among the SBC leaders offensively in average, slugging percentage (.606), on-base percentage (.450), RBI, doubles (15), sac flies (6).

The junior tied for third on the team with 17 multi-hit games on the season and was the team leader with 16 multi-RBI games. Brock, who was the SBC Hitter of the Week, belted three of Louisiana's five grand slams during the regular season in 2023 and recorded four games with four-or-more RBI.

DeBarge, the infield anchor of the SBC’s top fielding unit, finished as the team leader in hitting for Louisiana with a .357 average during the regular season. The Kinder, La., native was third on the team in slugging percentage (.532) and second in on-base percentage (.437).

He finished fifth on the team RBI (32) despite missing 13 games due to an injury. DeBarge hit safely in 16 of Louisiana’s final 18 regular-season games since his return to lineup. He was second on the team in multi-hit games (19) and committed one error in 22 SBC games.

Louisiana, the No. 4 seed and defending SBC Tournament champion, will open play on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. when it faces fifth-seeded Texas State at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.

2023 ALL-SUN BELT CONFERENCE BASEBALL TEAMS

Player of the Year

Shane Lewis, Troy (RS So., OF – Vicksburg, Miss.)

Pitcher of the Year

Tanner Hall, Southern Miss (Jr., P – Zachary, La.)

Newcomer of the Year

Shane Lewis, Troy (RS So., OF – Vicksburg, Miss.)

Freshman of the Year

Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina (Fr., C – Haddon Heights, N.J.)

Tony Robichaux Leadership Award

JP Tighe, Georgia Southern (Sr., C/OF – Dalton, Ga.)

Ron Maestri Coach of the Year

Gary Gilmore, Coastal Carolina

All-Sun Belt First Team

P – Xander Hamilton, App State (Jr., P – Raleigh, N.C.)

P – Tanner Hall, Southern Miss (Jr., P – Zachary, La.)

P – Grayson Stewart, Troy (RS So., P – Dothan, Ala.)

RP – Teddy Sharkey, Coastal Carolina (Jr., RP – Wall, N.J.)

C – Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina (Fr., C – Haddon Heights, N.J.)

1B – Hunter Fitz-Gerald, Old Dominion (Jr., 1B – Margate, Fla.)

2B – Jesse Sherrill, Georgia Southern (Sr., 2B – Pensacola, Fla.)

SS – Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss (Jr., SS – Laurel, Miss.)

3B – Caleb Bartolero, Troy (Sr., 3B – Woodstock, Ga.)

OF – CJ Boyd, App State (So., OF – Lewisville, N.C.)

OF – Nick Lucky, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., OF – Denver, Pa.)

OF – Shane Lewis, Troy (RS So., OF – Vicksburg, Miss.)

UT – Cameron Jones, Georgia State (Jr., UT – Kathleen, Ga.)

DH – Derek Bender, Coastal Carolina (So., DH – Murrells Inlet, S.C.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team

P – Ryan Watson, Georgia State (Sr., P – Sugar Hill, Ga.)

P – Sam Armstrong, Old Dominion (Jr., P – Wantage, N.J.)

P – Levi Wells, Texas State (Jr. P – La Porte, Texas)

RP – Noah Manning, Troy (Jr., RP – Minooka, Ill.)

C – Julian Brock, Louisiana (Jr., C. – Fulshear, Texas)

1B – Zack Beach, Coastal Carolina (Sr., 1B – Mechanicsville, Va.)

2B – Payton Eeles, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., 2B – Acworth, Ga.)

SS – Kyle DeBarge, Louisiana (So., SS – Kinder, La.)

3B – Danny Lynch, Southern Miss (Sr., 3B – Jupiter, Fla.)

OF – Graham Brown, Coastal Carolina (Sr., OF – Middletown, Md.)

OF – Fenwick Trimble, James Madison (So., OF – Virginia Beach, Va.)

OF – Will Turner, South Alabama (So., OF – Auburn, Ala.)

UT – Jack Cone, James Madison (Gr., UT – Fairfax Station, Va.)

DH – Max Ryerson, Georgia State (Sr., DH – Conway, S.C.)

