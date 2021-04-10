Watch
Borgogno's career night leads Cajuns past Arkansas State

Louisiana 10, Arkansas State 3
Brett Borgogno Louisiana Baseball 2021
Posted at 9:53 PM, Apr 09, 2021
LAFAYETTE — Brett Borgogno drove in five runs on two hits Friday as Louisiana routs Arkansas State 10-3. The win extended Louisiana's win-streak to seven games.

Down 2-0 early, Louisiana strung a few singles tying the game at two in the fourth. Tyler Robertson then drew a hit by pitch to take a 3-2 lead. Arkansas State tied the game in the fifth on a fielder's choice, before a bases loaded hit from Borgogno gave Louisiana the lead for good. A Bobby Lada home run in the seventh sealed the win.

Louisiana drove in its 10 runs on 12 hits. Borgogno (2-4, 5 RBI) Jonathan Brandon (2-2, 2 RBI) and Lada (2-3, 2 RBI) led the offense.

Arkansas State's bats dinged up Cajuns' ace Spencer Arighetti. He allowed a season high seven hits, and three runs, still earned his 6th win this season. Arighetti held the Red Wolves to 1-13 with runners in scoring position and was one of the biggest factors in the victory. A-State entered the night averaging nine runs in its last five games.

Game tow of the series is Saturday at 4 p.m.
