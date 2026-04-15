Berrat Delivers, Earns SBC Weekly Honor

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana’s Angelique Berrat delivered a statement week at the top of the lineup, earning Sun Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honors after a pair of dominant performances that continued her standout senior-season success.

Berrat posted a 2-0 record on Court 1, improving to 13-1 in the top singles position while stretching her personal win streak to 11 consecutive matches.

Her week was punctuated by a dramatic, match-clinching victory on Senior Day that secured a 4-0 sweep of Sun Belt Conference foe Troy.

Facing one of the league’s premier players, Berrat rallied from a set down to defeat Troy’s Maria Guirguis, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. After dropping the opening frame, she seized control with a dominant response, handing Guirguis her first loss of the season on Court 1 after the Trojans’ standout entered the match a perfect 14-0.

The victory not only clinched the match for Louisiana, but also pushed Berrat’s single-season total for singles wins to a new personal best.

Earlier in the week, Berrat set the tone with a straight-sets win over McNeese’s Salome Fluri, 6-3, 6-2, the Southland Conference regular season champions No. 1 player. The result marked the 40th dual-match singles victory of her collegiate career, further cementing her impact at the top of the Ragin’ Cajuns lineup.

Berrat claimed her second SBC Player of the Week award of the spring, previously claiming the honor on March 4. She joins App State’s Savannah Dada-Mascoll as the only multiple award winners in the league this season.

Berrat and the Ragin’ Cajuns (13-5) now turn their attention to the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Championship, set for April 22-26 at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia. Louisiana’s seed, first-round opponent and match date will be announced on Monday, April 20.

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Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsWT) and on Instagram (ragincajunswt) to stay up-to-date with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Tennis.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Admission to all Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Tennis home matches throughout the season is free of charge for all and open to the public. Fans can track the progress of the matches involving Louisiana through links accessible from the Women's Tennis schedule page on RaginCajuns.com.

