Basketball game changed due to weather forecast

LAFAYETTE – Due to this weekend's forecasted weather and possible travel restrictions, Louisiana’s men's basketball home game at Sun Belt Conference member App State has been moved up to an 11 a.m., CT start.

The game, originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT, will be streamed live on ESPN+.

