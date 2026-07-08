Audit spurs criminal probe into financial irregularities at UL athletics

The district attorney’s office is investigating UL Lafayette, following an audit report detailing potentially prohibited spending in the athletics department, The Current is reporting.

According to audit records, the allegations center on a former athletics department recruiter and the employee’s supervisor, who are accused of using false expense documentation to support charges made on university LaCarte purchasing cards. The records also show the university did not promptly notify state auditors and the district attorney’s office, as required by state law, of that and two other incidents involving a total of $77,000 in misappropriated or unauthorized funds.

It’s unclear when 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry’s office began its criminal probe.

“The case has been assigned to me, and it is under investigation so I cannot comment,” First Assistant District Attorney Fritz Welter tells The Current.

To read the rest of The Current's story with all the details, click here.

To read our story about the audit, click here.