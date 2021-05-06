Amid the mud Osborn has shined

Sports can be streaky. Baseball often takes that to a different level.

Starting with the Sun Belt opener, Louisiana baseball ran off nine wins in ten games. Over the last 12, they've lost nine. On the proverbial roller coaster, the Cajuns are bound to be on the upswing soon, right?

"Eventually it's going to break through. This team is super, super talented and at any minute we're going to take off," said senior catcher Drake Osborn. "Baseball is about getting hot at the right time and I think we're about to get hot."

As one of the best things going for Louisiana baseball, Osborn is right to feel good about the Cajuns. He's riding an 8-game hitting streak and is batting .440 since April 19. Hitting .322 he lead the team.

Osborn is a JUCO transfer who played at Texas A&M Community College. If one person saw this impact coming, it's his head coach.

"I had a little inside information," said head coach Matt Deggs. "I had coached against him for three years and I knew what he was capable of. What I didn't know was the type of kid and person he was, because I didn't know him. I just knew him from our teams competing against each other. But he has been everything and more than I expected."

Louisiana presses pause this weekend on conference play to host North Alabama. It's the fifth game of an eight-game home-stand. Friday night's game starts at 6 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel