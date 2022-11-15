Almendares Named LSWA, SBC Special Teams Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana kicker Kenneth Almendares was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following his standout performance in the 36-17 win over Georgia Southern, both organizations announced Monday.

The Clute, Texas, native was good all five of his field goal attempts, tying the school record for most made in a game. He hit from distances of 48, 34, 27, 42 and 40 and was 3-for-3 on extra points. His 18 points are tied for first among FBS kickers this season.

He became the first Ragin’ Cajuns kicker in 33 years to tally five field goals, joining Rafael Septien (Oct. 5, 1974 vs. Lamar) and Mike Lemoine (Sept. 9, 1989 vs. Central Michigan).

The honor is the second for Alemendares by the conference and LSWA after he was named player of the week on Oct. 13.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are back in action Saturday at 11 a.m. CT as they square off at Florida State. The game can be seen on ACC RSN and ESPN+.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel