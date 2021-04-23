Almendares' 51-yard field goal lifts Vermilion in the spring game

What was a rather slow and defensive spring game for 58-minutes got real exciting, real quick Thursday night.

White trailed 10-3 late when Jacob Bernard took a short pass from Chandler Fields 43-yards for a score, Vermilion pulling within one with 0:27 to play. Fields connecting with Welsh product Pearse Migl converting a the two point conversion and giving White an 11-10 lead.

But like we saw in 2020, the Cajuns love a little late game drama. Levi Lewis completing three-straight passes and setting up Kenny Almendares for a 51-yard field goal. Vermilion earning an exciting and emotional 13-11 win.

"I have to give this group of players some credit. They compete. Practices have been just like this. I've been very proud of how our team has handled the workload," said head coach Billy Napier. "That competitive spirit came out and you could see it out there. It was a fun game to watch for sure."

The format for the Vermilion and White game was designed to end each half with both sides getting a 2-minute drill. This one came natural and players said those reps are invaluable.

"It's real valuable. Mainly, bringing out the competitive spirit out of everybody," quarterback Levi Lewis said. "You can't be laid back, chillin'. It's gonna show, you'll be exposed if you're going through the motion out there. I think its real valuable, it's gonna help us out in the long run. That type of environment is so hostile. Coach (Napier) made it that way, we knew (that) going into it."

"I think it's probably one of the most important things, because games are won in those situations," said Almondares.

Louisiana won several games late in 2020, beating Georgia State 34-31 in overtime. Nate Snider kicked a game winning field goal as time expired to beat Georgia Southern 20-18. The Cajuns used fourth quarter touchdowns to also beat Arkansas State and UTSA.

Notable Stats:

Levi Lewis: 15-26, 167 Yards, TD, INT

Chandler Fields: 12-15, 136 Yards, TD

Chris Smith: 14 Car, 69 yards

Emani Bailey: 13 car, 54 yards

Jacob Bernard: 4 cat, 79 yards, TD

Neal Johnson: 4 cat 32 yards, TD

Kris Moncrief: 4 tackles, 2 TFL, INT

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel