Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

All-Around Effort Helps Louisiana Put Leash On Bulldogs, 75-58

All-Around Effort Helps Louisiana Put Leash On Bulldogs, 75-58
Kentrell Garnett.jpg
Posted at 10:47 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 23:47:54-05

LAFAYETTE – Terence Lewis II notched his fourth double-double of the season, scoring a game-high 19 points while grabbing 10 rebounds, and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns had a solid effort on both ends of the floor in claiming a 75-58 win over Samford in a non-conference game on Saturday at the Cajundome.

Greg Williams, Jr., Kentrell Garnett, and Jordan Brown combined for 36 points as Louisiana (8-1) placed four players in double figures while holding Samford (6-5) to a season-low in scoring and 3-point attempts (20).

Lewis, who went 7-for-10 from the floor overall, scored 13 points in the second half as the Ragin’ Cajuns finished 27-for-54 from the floor and 11-for-22 from behind the 3-point line. Louisiana never trailed after Williams’ 3-pointer – the first of four in the game – gave the Ragin’ Cajuns an 11-10 lead with 15:12 remaining in the first half.

Williams would cap a 15-2 run for Louisiana with a 3-pointer with 9:00 left in the half to give the Ragin’ Cajuns a 23-12 lead before the Bulldogs would close to within 37-32 at halftime.

Samford, which entered the game averaging 85.3 points while leading all Division I schools with 20.6 made free throws per game, got as close as 37-34 on Jaden Campbell’s bucket with 19:36 remaining. The Bulldogs would keep the deficit in single-digits until midway in the final half when Garnett and Jalen Dalcourt drained 3-pointers to give Louisiana a 61-49 lead with 8:15 left.

Williams scored 14 points, all in the first half for Louisiana, while Garnett added 12 – all from behind the 3-point line – while Brown scored 10 points and blocked three shots.

Louisiana held Samford to 22-for-55 (40.0 percent) from the floor while limiting the Bulldogs to 10-for-29 (34.5 percent) from the floor and 2-for-10 from long range in the second half. The Bulldogs, who dropped their fifth straight game including overtime losses at DePaul and UCF, finished 6-for-8 from the free throw line after entering the game 206-for-277 through the first 10 games.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will close out their two-game homestand on Monday when it entertains Louisiana Christian University (formerly Louisiana College) at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.