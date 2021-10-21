Akwuba, Brown named to Sun Belt Preseason All-Conference Teams

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Men’s Basketball junior Theo Akwuba has been named to the Sun Belt preseason first team while sophomore newcomer Jordan Brown earned third-team recognition as announced by the league office on Thursday.

Akwuba is entering his second year in the program following a two-year stint at Portland. He averaged 11.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game during his 2020-21 campaign. The 6’11 forward was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of last season after leading the league and ranking eighth nationally with 68 blocked shots.

In addition to his presence in the paint, the Montgomery, Ala. native was a force on the boards, finishing 10th nationally in offensive rebounds per game. In last year’s season opener against eventual national champion Baylor, Akwuba recorded 22 points on a perfect 9-for-9 performance from the floor.

Brown, a sophomore, is set to make his Louisiana debut this season after joining the program in the offseason following stints at Nevada and Arizona. A consensuses five-star and the 19th overall recruit in the 2018 class, Brown was named the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year last season after averaging 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks-per-game for the Wildcats.

Under head coach Bob Marlin, the Ragin’ Cajuns have produced 18 All-Conference players including eight first, six-second, and four third-team selections.

