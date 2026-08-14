A Ragin' Cajun surprise at Lafayette Elementary

The Louisiana Volleyball team welcomed students to school at Lafayette Elementary Friday morning.

They also surprised principal Colleen Comeaux with a $1,000 check to use for the students during the year.

The Louisiana Volleyball program kicks off the preseason competition schedule for its 50th anniversary season on Saturday, August 15 as head coach Kristi Gray and the squad hold the annual Vermilion and White Scrimmage.

First serve is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at E.K. Long Gym (500 E. St. Mary Blvd.).

Admission for the scrimmage – and all UL Volleyball matches throughout the season – is free and open to the public with doors opening 60 minutes before the event.