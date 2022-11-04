3View | Ragin’ Cajuns to Celebrate Senior Day Against Troy Saturday

Troy (6-2, 4-1 SBC) at Louisiana (4-4, 2-3 SBC)

Game Time: 4:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: ESPN1420

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana football hosts the Sun Belt West Division-leading Troy Trojans Saturday at 4 p.m. at Cajun Field.

Prior to the contest, the Ragin' Cajuns will honor their 19 seniors, who are playing in their last Saturday home game at Cajun Field.

Louisiana (4-4, 2-3 SBC) is looking to bounce back following a 39-24 loss at Southern Miss on Oct. 27. Against the Golden Eagles, senior wide receiver Michael Jefferson hauled in six passes for 179 yards, the ninth-most in program history, and a touchdown. Defensively, Kris Moncrief registered 11 tackles and an interception while Zi'Yon Hill-Green posted nine tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack, and forced a fumble.

Troy (6-2, 4-1 SBC) enters the fray on a five-game win streak and defeated South Alabama, 10-6, on Oct. 20 in their last game. The Trojans are led by quarterback Gunnar Watson, who is completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,745 yards and six touchdowns. Carlton Martial leads the defense with 71 tackles while T.J. Jackson has a team-high 6.5 sacks.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald (pbp) and Eric Mouton (color) providing commentary.

