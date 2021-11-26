3View: No. 23 Louisiana to Host ULM in Regular Season Finale

ULM (4-7) at Louisiana (10-1)

Game Time: 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: ESPN1420

After a 42-14 victory over Liberty in Lynchburg last week, No. 23 Louisiana Football will welcome ULM to Cajun Field for its final home game of the 2021 regular season. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Prior to the regular-season finale, the program will honor 19 members of its senior class. This year's class has led the team to a 38-12 record over the last four seasons.

The Ragin' Cajuns clinched their third straight 10 win season last Saturday. A win in this week's contest would match the program record for single-season victories (11).

Additionally, Louisiana is attempting to remain unbeaten against Sun Belt Conference teams this season. An undefeated league record would also mark a first for the program while a member of the conference.

The Ragin Cajuns have been perfect in league play just on time in their history, posting a 5-0 mark in the Gulf States Conference play during the 1970 season.

Under Head Coach Billy Napier, Louisiana is a perfect 15-0 against teams in the western division.

On Sunday, the Ragin' Cajuns were tabbed 23rd in both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The in-state opponents have met 55 times previously, with Louisiana holding a 30-25 advantage in the all-time series. Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns posted their highest margin of victory in a 70-20 road route on Nov. 28.

ULM enters the contest with a 4-7 record on the year, including a 2-5 mark in conference play, and is coming off a 27-14 loss at LSU.

