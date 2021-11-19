3View: No. 21 Louisiana to Closeout Road Schedule at Liberty

Louisiana (9-1) at Liberty (7-3)

Game Time: 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: ESPN1420

Coming off a 35-21 road victory at Troy last week, No. 21 Louisiana Football will close their final road stretch of the 2021 season with a trip to Lynchburg, Va. to take on Liberty at 3 p.m. (CT) Saturday on ESPNU.

With last week's win, Louisiana will host the 2021 Sun Belt Championship game at Cajun Field on Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

The Ragin' Cajuns enter the contest on a program-best nine-game win streak. The previous record of eight consecutive wins was set back in the 1976 season.

With a victory on Saturday, Louisiana would clinch a third straight-season of 10 or more victories.

On Sunday, Louisiana was tabbed 22nd in the AP Top 25 poll and was slated 21st in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The two programs have met just one time previously with the Ragin' Cajuns earning a convincing 35-14 win over the Flames on Sept. 7, 2019.

Liberty stands at 7-3 and is coming off a bye week. The Flames lost 27-14 at Ole Miss in their last game on Nov. 6. Flames' quarterback Malik Willis leads the nation for his position with 755 rushing yards this season.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel