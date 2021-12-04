3View: No. 20 Louisiana Hosts App State in Sun Belt Championship

Appalachian State (10-2) at Louisiana (11-1)

Sun Belt Championship

Game Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN1420

After a historic 2021 regular season, that included a perfect conference record and program high 11 wins, No. 20 Louisiana Football will host App State in the 2021 Sun Belt Football Championship game 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Now making a fourth consecutive title game appearance, a win would give Louisiana its first outright conference title as a member of the Sun Belt. The Ragin' Cajuns finished the season as conference co-champions in 2005 and 2020.

Having already tied the single-season program win total record set in 2019, This year's team is looking to capture history and become the first in school history to earn 12 victories. The Ragin' Cajuns are just one of 10 teams in the nation with 11 or more wins on the season.

Since 2019, Louisiana has been one of the upper echelon programs in the sport. The Ragin' Cajuns are 32-5 (.864) with only four programs, Alabama, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Georgia achieving a higher win percentage during that time.

Under fourth year head coach Billy Napier, the program is 27-7 against conference opponents, including a perfect 16-0 mark against members of the West Division. With last week's victory over ULM, Louisiana completed a perfect regular season for the first time as a member of the Sun Belt. The Ragin' Cajuns have been perfect in league play just once before, posting a 5-0 mark in the Gulf States Conference during the 1970 season.

App State prevailed out of the Eastern Division with a 10-2 record. The Mountaineers posted a 7-1 conference record that included a victory over last year's Eastern Division champion Coastal Carolina on Oct. 20.

Saturday will be the second meeting between the programs this season with Louisiana prevailing 41-13 at Cajun Field on Oct. 12.

Historically, the teams have met a total of 10 times previously, with App State leading the all-time series 8-2.

