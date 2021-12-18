3View: No. 16 Louisiana Set to Face Marshall in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Marshall (7-5) at Louisiana (12-1)

Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN1420

After claiming the first outright Sun Belt title in program history with a 24-16 victory over App State, No. 16 Louisiana football will transition into a new era at 8:15 p.m. Saturday when it faces Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The game will mark the fourth straight bowl appearance for Louisiana and the 11th all-time. The Ragin Cajuns are 5-3 in previous matchups and have prevailed in their last two contests.

Following its Week 1 loss, Louisiana won 12 straight games setting a new program record and joining Cincinnati, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and UTSA as the only programs in the nation with 12 or more wins this season.

After claiming the conference title, Michael Desormeaux was introduced as the 28th head coach of the program Nov. 5, 2021. Desormeaux played quarterback for Louisiana from 2005-08 and has been on staff in various offensive roles since 2016. Prior to the season, he was elevated to the title of co-offensive coordinator. Saturday will mark his first official game at the helm.

Saturday will also mark the Ragin' Cajuns' sixth appearance in the New Orleans Bowl. Louisiana holds a 4-1 record when participating in the in-state bowl. The Ragin' Cajuns' only defeat came in their last appearance in 2016 when they suffered a narrow seven-point loss to Southern Miss.

Marshall enters postseason play at 7-5 and finished the season ranked second in Conference USA.

The two programs shared one common opponent in the regular season with the Thundering Herd narrowly losing 31-30 to App State on August 23. Louisiana defeated the Mountaineers twice, including the most recent victory in the conference championship.

