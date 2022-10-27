3View | Louisiana Travels to Southern Miss for Thursday Night Showdown on ESPN2

Louisiana (4-3, 2-2 SBC) at Southern Miss (4-3, 2-1 SBC)

Game Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: ESPN1420

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Louisiana football looks to extend its winning streak as the Ragin’ Cajuns travel to Southern Miss on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. kick.

The game can be seen on ESPN2 with Mike Couzens (pbp) and Charles Arbuckle (color) on the call.

Fans will able to listen to the game worldwide on the Varsity Network, Hot 107.9 FM and ESPN 1420 AM with Jay Walker (pbp), Gerald Broussard (color) and Cody Junot (sideline) on the call. Live statistics will be available at CajunStats.com.

Louisiana (4-3, 2-2 SBC) enters the fray on a two-game winning streak and is coming off a 38-18 victory over Arkansas State last Saturday. The Ragin’ Cajuns were led by quarterback Ben Wooldridge, who tied the school record with five passing touchdowns to go along with a career-high 316 yards. For his efforts, the redshirt junior was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week and earned Manning Award Star of the Week honors.

The Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1 SBC) are also on a two-game winning streak after defeating Texas State, 20-14. Southern Miss is led by running back Frank Gore Jr., who has rushed for 568 yards and four touchdowns.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel