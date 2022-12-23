3View | Louisiana takes on Houston in Independence Bowl

Louisiana (6-6) vs Houston (8-4)

Game Time: 2:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN1420

SHREVEPORT – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team wraps a historic season on Friday when it faces American Athletic Conference member Houston on Friday in the 46th annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN. Dave Neal (pxp), Deuce McAllister (color) and Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline) will provide the commentary for the game.

Fans can listen to the game on the Ragin’ Cajuns Sports Network with Jay Walker (pxp), Gerald Broussard (color) and Cody Junot (sideline) calling the action with Brian Estridge (pxp), Justin Fuentes (color) and David Beaudin (sideline) providing the call on Bowl Season Radio.

Louisiana (6-6) looks to earn a positive result in its season-finale after qualifying for its school-record fifth consecutive bowl. The Ragin’ Cajuns, who are making their first-ever appearance in the 11st oldest college football bowl game in the nation and seventh bowl overall, will make their 11th all-time bowl appearance and are 7-3 overall.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 40-10 over their last 50 games and 61-39 in their last 100.

Houston (7-5) is making its 30th bowl appearance including its 15th in the last 18 seasons (2005-present). The Cougars' 15 bowl appearances since 2005 leads the state of Texas. The Independence Bowl will be the 19th different bowl in which the Cougars have competed in.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB) to stay up-to-date on Louisiana Football.

GAME 13 PREVIEW – Louisiana (6-6) vs. Houston (7-5)

46th Annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Location: Independence Stadium (48,975); Shreveport, La.

Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.

TV/RADIO

TV: ESPN

Talent: Dave Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)

Local Radio: Hot 107.9-FM; ESPN 1420 AM, Varsity Network

Talent: Jay Walker (play-by-play), Gerald Broussard (analyst), Cody Junot (sideline)

National Radio: Bowl Season Radio

Brian Estridge (play-by-play), Justin Fuente (analyst), David Beaudin (sideline)

All-Time Series: Houston leads, 6-3

In Lafayette: Houston leads, 3-1

In Houston: Houston leads, 3-2

Neutral Sites: Never met

First Meeting: W, 13-7 (9/21/46 at Houston)

Last Meeting: W, 31-28 (10/7/06 at Houston)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel