UL men’s hoops gelling well in first practice

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana's men's basketball team held its first practice of the season. The Cajuns are coming off a 17-9 overall record in 2020.

This season UL is young, with just one senior on the roster, head coach bob marlin believes this team has come together in a different way.

“We certainly think that they've grown as a team,” Marlin said. “We have a really good locker room, and the chemistry is great right now. It's one of the closest groups I've been around, to be honest. We feel good about our roster. We think we have ten to 12 guys that can really play and help us.”

The Cajuns will release their full 2021-2022 schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

