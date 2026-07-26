UL mens basketball holds second annual Quannas White Golf Tournament

LAFAYETTE, La. — UL basketball held its second annual Quannas White Golf Tournament at Southern Oaks Country Club, bringing together alumni and current Cajun Basketball players for a fundraiser that also served as a team-building event ahead of the season.

Alumni from different eras of the program joined current players on the course, with the day centering on more than just golf.

One alumnus said the outing was a chance to enjoy the day while staying competitive.

"I feel great. I'm having a good time out here," the alumnus said. "My golf game is decent, you know what I'm saying? I was able to birdie a little bit, but I'm definitely a work in progress."

A Cajun Basketball coach said the tournament gave current players a chance to bond outside of practice.

"Our guys out here, you know, learning how to play golf they're much better basketball players than they are at golf. Thank God," the coach said. "Building chemistry, you know, the guys have been receptive."

The alumni's presence carried a message for the current roster. One alumnus said his standard in practice was one he passed along to the players still competing.

"I'm big on practice, man. I'm big on practice and being in the gym," the alumnus said. "It's easy for us to just go through the motions and practice. Bro, when I was in practice, I was trying to kill my teammates literally, trying to kill my teammates. And it was simply for the fact that I know these other guys that we're going against is not gonna take it easy on you, and I need you to be ready for that."

With returners who know the program's standard, the coaching staff said the group's approach in practice has carried over.

"Their attitude and the intensity that they practice with every day to come in and put your hat on and work every day like they've been doing all of that helps," the coach said.

The tournament marked the program's second year using the event to reconnect alumni with the current roster ahead of the November season.

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